Flags Across the Bridge to honor American Legion/Auxiliary Centennial

In honor of the 100th Anniversary of the American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary veteran service organizations tomorrow (Aug. 10), the Pierre-Fort Pierre Exchange Club will post the US and South Dakota flags across the Missouri River Bridge.

Events being held tomorrow at the American Legion Cabin in Pierre include:

5:00 to 5:30 Social

5:30 to 6:30 Meal

6:30 to 7:00 Guest Speaker

7:00 to 10:00 Dance to live music by, The Homestead Band

Cost is $15 per person for meal and dance, $5 per person for dance only.

If you are a business or individual that is interested in sponsoring the Flags Across the Bridge or would like a US Flag posted in front of your business on various holidays throughout the year, please contact Scott Rounds 605-280-9611 or any Member of the Exchange Club.

The Pierre-Fort Pierre Exchange Club meets Mondays at noon at the Ramkota.