Flags Across the Bridge on Flag Day Sponsored by Riter Rogers Wattier & Northrup, LLP

In honor of Flag Day tomorrow (Thurs.), the Pierre-Fort Pierre Exchange Club have posted the US and South Dakota flags across the Missouri River Bridge, sponsored by Riter Rogers Wattier & Northrup, LLP.

Also in honor of Flag Day, Boy Scout Troop 27 will be posting the US Flags in front of the Pierre businesses that have purchased a flag contract with the Exchange Club.

If you are a business or individual that is interested in sponsoring the Flags Across the Bridge or would like a US Flag posted in front of your business on various holidays throughout the year, please contact Scott Rounds 605-280-9611 or any Member of the Exchange Club.

The Pierre-Fort Pierre Exchange Club meets Mondays at noon at the Ramkota.