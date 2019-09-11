Flags Across the Bridge in Observance of 9/11

The Pierre-Fort Pierre Exchange Club is displaying the US and South Dakota flags across the Missouri River Bridge between Fort Pierre and Pierre in observance of Patriot Day today (9-11-19).

First National Bank is sponsoring the display for this observance.

Since 2006, the Exchange Club has consistently posted flags across the bridge for various holidays and other special occasions. If you are a business or individual that is interested in sponsoring this patriotic project, please contact a member of the Pierre-Fort Pierre Exchange Club. The Pierre-Fort Pierre Exchange Club meets Mondays at noon at the Ramkota.