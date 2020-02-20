Five opportunities left in the next month to get or renew your Private Pesticide Applicator license

SDSU Extension will host private pesticide applicator trainings throughout South Dakota through March.

Private applicator certification is required before an agricultural producer can purchase or use a restricted use pesticide. Additionally, any producer who has the potential of producing more than $1,000 of an agricultural commodity must be certified to use any pesticide.

During the trainings, SDSU Extension personnel will cover the South Dakota rules and regulations about applying pesticides. Depending on the location, local pest management issues, insect pests, weeds or plant diseases will also be discussed.

2020 Private Pesticide Applicator Trainings Schedule by Date:

Hughes: Feb. 24 at 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Pierre Regional Extension Center (412 West Missouri Ave, Pierre)

Gregory: Feb. 27 at 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Bonesteel Community Room (402 Melette St, Bonesteel)

Walworth: Feb. 27 at 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Java Legion (4116 Main St, Java)

Brule: Mar. 5 at 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Brule County Ag Building (200 County Rd 122, Pukwana)

Hughes: Mar. 10 at 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Pierre Regional Extension Center (412 West Missouri Ave, Pierre)

Private applicator certification and re-certification must be obtained every five years by attending a training meeting or taking an exam online at https://apps.sd.gov/doa/pwt/.

Pre-registration is not necessary and there is no charge to attend a certification training. A valid government-issued photo ID is required to complete the training. Expired or current private applicator certification cards with a barcode number and/or the renewal postcard received in the mail should be brought if possessed.

For more information, contact Amanda Bachmann, Pesticide Education and Urban Entomology Field Specialist, at amanda.bachmann@sdstate.edu or 605-773-8120.