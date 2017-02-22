Fish Houses Must be removed by March 1

  • Home > 
February 22, 2017

 

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) reminds ice anglers that all fish houses, shelters and other structures must be removed from the ice by midnight on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. Fish houses, shelters and other structures may be used after Feb. 28, 2017, but must be removed from the ice on a daily basis.


