Ron Smith and Elaine Scott with First United Methodist Church shared details of the Valentine Luncheon February 15, 2020 at 12:00 noon. The theme will be Music Lights Up Your Life, it will be music from the 60’s & 70’s by Kate Nelson and Ron Smith. The meal will be many different salads, Roast Beef Salad Sandwiches, Chicken Salad Sandwiches, Desserts, Punch & Coffee. There will be many door prizes and the cost is $10.