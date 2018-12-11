First South Dakota Media High School Basketball Rankings

MITCHELL, S.D. – The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Dec. 10 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Boys

Class AA

1. Yankton (17) 2-0 85 1

2. Rapid City Stevens 1-1 42 4

3.Sioux Falls Roosevelt 1-0 33 RV

4. Sioux Falls O’Gorman 0-1 27 2

5. Sioux Falls Lincoln 1-0 26 5

Receiving votes: Brandon Valley 22, Sioux Falls Washington 15, Harrisburg 5.

Class A

1. Tea Area (17) 1-0 85 1

2. Sioux Falls Christian 2-0 68 2

3. Pine Ridge 0-0 36 3

4. Red Cloud 1-0 32 4

5. St. Thomas More 1-0 22 5

Receiving votes: Parker 6, Sioux Valley 2, Todd County 2, Flandreau 1, Madison 1,

Class B

1. Bridgewater-Emery (14) 0-0 78 1

2. Clark/Willow Lake (2) 1-0 61 2

3. White River 1-0 51 3

4. Sully Buttes (1) 0-0 32 4

5. Timber Lake 1-0 24 5

Receiving votes: Aberdeen Christian 3, Colome 1, De Smet 1, Irene-Wakonda 1, Kimball/White Lake 1, Dell Rapids St. Mary 1, Herreid/Selby Area 1.

Girls

Class AA

1. Sioux Falls O’Gorman (10) 1-0 78 1

2. Brandon Valley (6) 2-0 70 2

3. Sioux Falls Lincoln (1) 1-0 44 3

4. Harrisburg 1-0 37 4

5. Sioux Falls Washington 1-0 12 RV

Receiving votes: Rapid City Stevens 9, Brookings 4, Rapid City Central 1.

Class A

1. St. Thomas More (15) 0-0 80 1

2. Lennox (2) 1-0 60 2

3. Winner 1-0 47 3

4. Sioux Falls Christian 0-1 17 4

5. Miller 1-0 15 5

Receiving votes: Aberdeen Roncalli 10, Garretson 5, Vermillion 4, Dell Rapids 4, McCook Central/Montrose 4, Elk Point-Jefferson 3, Hamlin 3, Todd County 2, Groton Area 1.

Class B

1. Ethan (9) 1-0 75 1

2. Warner (5) 1-0 70 2

3. Castlewood (3) 0-0 52 3

4. Avon 0-0 26 5

5. De Smet 1-0 10 RV

Receiving votes: White River 6, Corsica-Stickney 5, Faith 3, Clark/Willow Lake 3, New Underwood 1, Irene-Wakonda 1, Menno 1, Sully Buttes 1, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 1.