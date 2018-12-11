First South Dakota Media High School Basketball Rankings
MITCHELL, S.D. – The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Dec. 10 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
Boys
Class AA
1. Yankton (17) 2-0 85 1
2. Rapid City Stevens 1-1 42 4
3.Sioux Falls Roosevelt 1-0 33 RV
4. Sioux Falls O’Gorman 0-1 27 2
5. Sioux Falls Lincoln 1-0 26 5
Receiving votes: Brandon Valley 22, Sioux Falls Washington 15, Harrisburg 5.
Class A
1. Tea Area (17) 1-0 85 1
2. Sioux Falls Christian 2-0 68 2
3. Pine Ridge 0-0 36 3
4. Red Cloud 1-0 32 4
5. St. Thomas More 1-0 22 5
Receiving votes: Parker 6, Sioux Valley 2, Todd County 2, Flandreau 1, Madison 1,
Class B
1. Bridgewater-Emery (14) 0-0 78 1
2. Clark/Willow Lake (2) 1-0 61 2
3. White River 1-0 51 3
4. Sully Buttes (1) 0-0 32 4
5. Timber Lake 1-0 24 5
Receiving votes: Aberdeen Christian 3, Colome 1, De Smet 1, Irene-Wakonda 1, Kimball/White Lake 1, Dell Rapids St. Mary 1, Herreid/Selby Area 1.
Girls
Class AA
1. Sioux Falls O’Gorman (10) 1-0 78 1
2. Brandon Valley (6) 2-0 70 2
3. Sioux Falls Lincoln (1) 1-0 44 3
4. Harrisburg 1-0 37 4
5. Sioux Falls Washington 1-0 12 RV
Receiving votes: Rapid City Stevens 9, Brookings 4, Rapid City Central 1.
Class A
1. St. Thomas More (15) 0-0 80 1
2. Lennox (2) 1-0 60 2
3. Winner 1-0 47 3
4. Sioux Falls Christian 0-1 17 4
5. Miller 1-0 15 5
Receiving votes: Aberdeen Roncalli 10, Garretson 5, Vermillion 4, Dell Rapids 4, McCook Central/Montrose 4, Elk Point-Jefferson 3, Hamlin 3, Todd County 2, Groton Area 1.
Class B
1. Ethan (9) 1-0 75 1
2. Warner (5) 1-0 70 2
3. Castlewood (3) 0-0 52 3
4. Avon 0-0 26 5
5. De Smet 1-0 10 RV
Receiving votes: White River 6, Corsica-Stickney 5, Faith 3, Clark/Willow Lake 3, New Underwood 1, Irene-Wakonda 1, Menno 1, Sully Buttes 1, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 1.