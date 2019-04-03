First SkyWest/United Express flight lands in Pierre this afternoon

SkyWest Airlines begins daily United Express jet service between Pierre and Denver starting today (April 3).

Mayor Steve Harding says activities are being held to welcome the first flight.

The U.S. Dept. of Transportation selected SkyWest to provide Essential Air Service to Pierre and Watertown after commercial air service to both communities was abruptly halted. In January, California Pacific Airlines discontinued flights and announced it wouldn’t fulfill its federal Essential Air Service contract.

SkyWest will provide six weekly direct round-trip flights between Pierre and Denver and six weekly round-trip flights to Denver that will be shared with Watertown. SkyWest will fly as UnitedExpress. Travel plans can be made through United’s reservation system.