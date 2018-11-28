First Radiation Treatment Delivered at Avera Cancer Institute in Pierre

The oncology team at Avera Cancer Institute in Pierre delivered the first radiation treatment in the new Helmsley Center today (Wed.).

Just over two years ago, Avera announced plans to build the Helmsley Center and expand the cancer care services available in Pierre to include radiation oncology. The Helmsley Center houses a fully digital linear accelerator, which provides radiation-based cancer treatments– a service that hasn’t been available anywhere in the central part of the state.

Radiation oncologist Dr. Daniel Tackett says radiation-based cancer treatment is often a daily treatment and can take several weeks to complete. He says with the Elekta linear accelerator his team can deliver higher doses of radiation with greater precision, all while protecting the surrounding organs.

Tackett says the expanded services offered at the Helmsley Center will continue to strengthen health care in the region.