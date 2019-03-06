First outdoor pool proposal informational meeting tomorrow night in Pierre

The first of four informational meetings on a proposal to replace Pierre’s current 90 plus-year-old pool will be held tomorrow (Thurs.) evening.

Outdoor Pool Committee co-chair Mike Mueller says committee members will be on hand at each of the meetings to answer questions about the proposed pool design and capital campaign.

The base plan has an estimated cost of $6.5 million. The full plan which includes added features is estimated to cost just under $12 million.

Mueller says it’s not a matter of choosing one plan or the other.

Public meetings are scheduled for:

Thursday, March 7, 5:30-7:30pm at the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce

Saturday, March 9, 10am- noon at the Pierre City Hall, Training Room

Monday, March 11, 11am-1pm at River City Transit, Dakota Room

Tuesday, March 12, 7:30-9am at the City Hall, Training Room

For more information, visit cityofpierre.org.