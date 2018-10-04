First Lady’s Art Showcase to be Held Oct. 26-27 in Pierre

Twenty-eight South Dakota artists will showcase their talent at the First Lady’s Prairie Art Showcase Oct. 26-27, in Pierre. The event is held in conjunction with the annual Governor’s Invitational Pheasant Hunt.

First Lady Linda Daugaard says art plays a vital role in our state’s history. She invites everyone to attend and view South Dakota talent on display– from jewelry and pottery to photography and painting, there is something for everyone.

The First Lady’s Prairie Art Showcase is open for public viewing on Saturday, Oct. 27, from 10am-4pm at the Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center in Pierre.

For additional information about the First Lady’s Prairie Art Showcase or the Governor’s Invitational Pheasant Hunt, contact Kate Vandel at 605-773-3301 or kathryn.vandel@state.sd.us .

The 28 artists selected for the Art Showcase are: