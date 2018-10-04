First Lady’s Art Showcase to be Held Oct. 26-27 in Pierre
Twenty-eight South Dakota artists will showcase their talent at the First Lady’s Prairie Art Showcase Oct. 26-27, in Pierre. The event is held in conjunction with the annual Governor’s Invitational Pheasant Hunt.
First Lady Linda Daugaard says art plays a vital role in our state’s history. She invites everyone to attend and view South Dakota talent on display– from jewelry and pottery to photography and painting, there is something for everyone.
The First Lady’s Prairie Art Showcase is open for public viewing on Saturday, Oct. 27, from 10am-4pm at the Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center in Pierre.
For additional information about the First Lady’s Prairie Art Showcase or the Governor’s Invitational Pheasant Hunt, contact Kate Vandel at 605-773-3301 or kathryn.vandel@state.sd.us.
The 28 artists selected for the Art Showcase are:
- Craig Alberty, Rapid City, photography
- Mark S. Anderson, Sioux Falls, acrylic paintings
- Pat Brown, Fort Pierre, metal (copper) jewelry and home decor
- Deb Burckhard, Kimball, horse hair pottery
- Frank Denton, Beresford, wood turning
- Russ Duerksen, Sioux Falls, acrylic paintings and limited edition prints
- Chickie Harristhal, Nemo, gourd art
- Susan Haygood, Garretson, oil paintings
- Nicole Heitzman, Parkston, acrylic paintings and photography
- Dave Huebner, Bushnell, clay pottery
- Heather Kallhoff, Brookings, jewelry
- Lynda Larson, Minnetonka, mixed media and feathers
- Lorie Luers, Pierre, artisan beaded jewelry
- Clark Martinek, Mitchell, hand forged iron sculpture
- Earlene McNeil Larson, Mission Hill, recycled fiber
- Linda Meyer, Lead, clay pottery
- Marilyn Nipe, Watertown, gourd art
- Pamela Olson, Rapid City, hand beaded gourd birds, re-designed vintage jewelry
- Adam Oswald, Harrisburg, oil, acrylic, pencil
- Dawn Rasmussen, Kadoka, jewelry
- Cristen J. Roghair, Okaton, photography
- James Schoon, Vivian, sterling silver jewelry
- Kathy Sigle, Spearfish, watercolor and graphite pencil
- Travis Sorenson, Belle Fourche, metal sculpture
- Joshua Spies, Sioux Falls, acrylic, oil, pencil
- Nan Venhuizen, Sioux Falls, oil paintings
- Larry Wold, Armour, taxidermy, bronze
- Ginny Wolf, Lead, jewelry