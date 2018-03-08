First Informational Meeting Scheduled on Pierre Water Treatment Plant Proposal

The City of Pierre is hosting the first of three informational meetings about the proposed water treatment plant on Monday, March 19.

Commissioner Jim Mehlhaff says the meeting will be at 5:30pm at the Chamber of Commerce Office.

Last week, the Pierre City Commission heard a consultant report recommending the city build a water treatment plant to remove the high mineral content currently found in water system. The consultant’s estimate puts the cost of the project at more than $35 million. Pierre residents will vote on whether or not to build the plant in the upcoming June primary election.

Two more public informational meetings will be scheduled in April and May.

For a link to the water treatment plant presentation, which is contained in the Feb. 27, 2018 Pierre City Commission meeting, go to the Oahe TV website.