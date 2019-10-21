First Gentleman Noem launches “This is South Dakota” initiative

Governor Kristi Noem and First Gentleman Bryon Noem launched South Dakota’s first-ever First Gentleman’s Initiative today (Oct. 21).

Bryon Noem’s initiative, “This is South Dakota,” will highlight the role smaller communities play in South Dakota’s landscape and the importance of preserving the state’s rural culture.

As part of this effort, Noem will travel to towns and talk to people about the value of small town living and the stories found in rural settings.

Bryon Noem says he’s proud to be from rural South Dakota and he knows others are too.

Noem wants to hear stories about people, places and things around the state.

Gov. Kristi Noem says the First Gentleman’s “This is South Dakota” initiative is a fun way learn more about the state.

Follow First Gentleman Bryon Noem’s initiative on Facebook or Instagram. To learn more about his initiative and for a conversation with Bryon Noem, visit his webpage.