First Ever Pride Festival Being Held Tomorrow in Pierre

The Pierre Area Center for Equality is holding the first ever Pride Festival tomorrow (Sat.) at the Ramkota River Centre in Pierre.

Organizer Josh Penrod says opening ceremonies begin at 3pm.

Penrod says there will also be a variety of other activities during the Pride Festival.

Organizer Sarah Edie says this type of festival is long-overdue for this community, and the overall reaction about the event has been positive.

The PACE Pride Festival is free and open to the public.

The American Civil Liberties Union of South Dakota will be hosting a kickoff mixer this evening (July 6) starting at 5:30pm at Drifters Bar & Grille in Fort Pierre. A rainbow yoga session will be held Sunday morning (July 8) at 10am in Steamboat Park.

Any questions can be directed to the Pierre Area Center for Equality:

Facebook.com/PierreEquality

http://www.pierreareaequality.com

pierreareaequality@gmail.com

PO Box 572

Pierre, SD 57501