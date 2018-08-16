First Annual Trader Days This Week in Fort Pierre

Fort Pierre is hosting its first annual Trader Days this week and weekend.

Mayor Gloria Hanson shares how organizers came up with the name for the events.

Trader Days activities started during the farmers market on Tuesday and the country cookin fundraiser last (Wed.) night. There’s a carnival tonight (Thurs.) in downtown Fort Pierre. The festivities really get going tomorrow (Fri.).

The Friday activities continue on Saturday as well as there being a bean bag toss tournament, the backyard BBQ competition, two 4-H Finals Rodeo performances and a concert. Hanson says you’ll also be able to test your fast draw skills.

For more information about Fort Pierre’s Trader Days, call 605-295-4831.