Fireworks not allowed in state or federal parks and forests

The upcoming Fourth of July holiday is a popular time in South Dakota’s state parks and recreation areas, but visitors should leave fireworks at home.

South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks state parks director Scott Simpson says discharging fireworks is prohibited on all lands owned or leased by GFP including state parks, recreation areas, lakeside use areas, game production areas and nature areas.

Discharging fireworks is also illegal within the boundaries of the Black Hills Forest Fire Protection District, national forests and national parks in South Dakota.

For more information on the South Dakota State Parks, visit gfp.sd.gov or call 605.773.3391.