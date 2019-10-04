Fire Prevention Week open houses Sunday in Pierre

To kick off National Fire Prevention Week, the Pierre Volunteer Fire Department is holding activities at Fire Stations 1, 2, 3 and 4 on Sunday.

Assistant fire chief Paula Tronvold says the open houses are from 1-4pm.

She says a special guest will make stops at each fire station.

Along with practicing your fire escape plan, Tronvold says another emphasis during National Fire Prevention Week is the use of smoke alarms.

Tronvold also recommends checking your carbon monoxide detectors.

For more on this year’s theme, click onto www.firepreventionweek.org.