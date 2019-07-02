Fire Marshal encourages safety in fireworks use

South Dakota’s head fire official says fireworks are fun, but if not handled properly, they can also become deadly.

Fire Marshal Paul Merriman says use common sense, follow the instructions on the fireworks and don’t discharge fireworks around people and buildings. He says while it’s been a wet early summer for most of the state, unintentional fires caused by fireworks can start in any type of conditions.

Merriman says before lighting fireworks, people should check local ordinances and regulations to ensure discharging them is legal.

Fireworks may be purchased in South Dakota through Friday (July 5). They can be legally discharged through Sunday (July 7).

Merriman offers these safety tips: