Fire Marshal: Change Batteries When Changing Clocks

Daylight Saving Time starts at 2 am local time Sunday morning which means pushing clocks ahead one hour. South Dakotan’s Fire Marshall reminds people it’s also a good time to check the batteries in your smoke alarms and change them if needed.
Paul Merriman says nationally, three of every five home fire deaths happened in homes where smoke alarms didn’t work or there were no smoke alarms at all. He says many of those could have been prevented if smoke alarms were present in the home and were properly working.
To check your smoke alarms, push the test button on the alarm. Merriman says if the alarm doesn’t sound, the batteries should be replaced.
Additional fire safety tips include:
- At least once a month, press the test button on smoke alarm.
- For maximum protection, install smoke alarms in every sleeping room and outside each separate sleeping area. Install alarms on every level of the home.
- Smoke alarms lose sensitivity over time and should be replaced periodically. They are usually good for about 10 years.
- Make sure your family has an emergency exit plan in case there is a fire in the home. If your family doesn’t have a plan, this is a good time to develop one.
