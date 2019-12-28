Fire destroys Pierre home early this morning

The Pierre Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire at approximately 2:45 am December 28, 2019. When firefighters arrived at the 400 block of East Dakota, they noted a single story residential structure fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters made an aggressive defensive attack on the structure and also protected a nearby residential structure to the west of the involved building. The fire was contained to the building of origin however the home adjacent to the fire did receive some heat damage to the siding.

The home was a rental home and was not occupied at the time of the fire. The home is considered a complete loss.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Firefighters were on scene of the fire for approximately 3 1/2 hours. Other responders on scene included Ft. Pierre Fire, AMR, and law enforcement.