Fire destroys part of campground along Lake Poinsett

(Watertown Radio/KWAT)- A destructive scene this morning (Tues.) at a private campground on Lake Poinsett south of Watertown after an overnight fire.

Hamliln County Emergency Manager Dave Schaefer says the fire at the Spilde Campground was reported at 2:15 this morning. He says there was a lot destroyed in the fire.

Schaefer says there were no injuries. He says it could have been much worse had the fire happened on a weekend when the campground was full.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but Schaefer says foul play is not suspected.