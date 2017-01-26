Fire Dept. Requests Help Clearing Hydrants

PIERRE, S.D. – To help keep the community safe during the snowy months, the Pierre Volunteer Fire Department needs your help.

The volunteers are asking people to clear snow away from fire hydrants. The fire department relies on the hydrants to supply water while fighting fires, and they use line-of-sight to locate the hydrants when arriving on the scene of an emergency. If the hydrants can’t be seen because they’re buried in snow, it slows the emergency fire response.

“If you have a fire hydrant near your home or adjacent to your property, please take the time to clear away snow and make sure the hydrant is visible,” said Fire Chief Ian Paul.

The fire department recommends three feet of clearance around the hydrant when possible.