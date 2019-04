(KWAT Watertown)- The final painting by world-renowned artist Terry Redlin went on public display today (Wed.).

It’s entitled “After The Storm” and is the last of three paintings called, “The Farewell Collection.”

Redlin Art Center executive director Julie Ranum says she’s excited to finally reveal the painting.

She says for Redlin fans, it’s another gem.

“After The Storm” will be on public display at the Redlin Art Center in Watertown through July 24.