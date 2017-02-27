Final State Sportscasters High School Basketball Poll Released

PIERRE, S.D. – The final South Dakota Broadcasters High School Basketball Poll has been released by the South Dakota Sportscasters. This week, 12 Sportscasters from around the state including Dakota Radio Group Sports Director Rod Fisher voted in the poll. Harrisburg finishes the season rated no. 1 in the Class AA girls division while Sioux Falls O’Gorman, Sioux Valley and Bridgewater-Emery finished as the top rated teams in the Boys polls. District and Region tournaments begin tonight around the state in the 3 boys classes and Class AA girls. KWSN/KSFY Broadcasters Poll Week #13 Girls Class AA Girls Record 1st Pts LW 1. Harrisburg (19-1) (12) 60 1 2. Brandon Valley (17-3) 46 2 3. Aberdeen Central (15-5) 35 3 4. S.F. Roosevelt (15-5) 27 4 5. S.F. Lincoln (13-7) 11 5 Others S.F. Washington (11-9) 1 Boys Class AA Boys Record 1st Pts LW 1. S.F. O’Gorman (17-3) (13) 65 1 2. Brookings (17-3) 50 2 3. RC Stevens (14-5) 34 3 4. Huron (15-5) 31 4 5. Brandon Valley (14-6) 15 5 Class A Boys Record 1st Pts LW 1. Sioux Valley (18-2) (12) 64 1 2. Vermillion (16-3) (1) 45 3 3. Madison (16-4) 37 4 4. SF Christian (15-5) 24 2 5. St. Thomas More (15-5) 16 5 Others: Clark/Willow Lake (18-2) 6 Tea Area (15-4) 2 Chamberlain (17-3) 1 Class B Boys Record 1st Pts LW 1. Bridgewater-Emery (20-0) (13) 75 1 2. Corsica/Stickney (18-2) 52 2 3. Langford Area (18-2) 38 3 4. Wolsey-Wessington (17-2) 21 4 5. Warner (16-4) 14 5 Others: Chester Area (15-5) 5

