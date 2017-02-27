Final State Sportscasters High School Basketball Poll Released

  • Home > 
basketball
February 27, 2017
By: Rod Fisher (KSFY-KWSN)

 

 

PIERRE, S.D. – The final South Dakota Broadcasters High School Basketball Poll has been released by the South Dakota Sportscasters.  This week, 12 Sportscasters from around the state including Dakota Radio Group Sports Director Rod Fisher voted in the poll.  Harrisburg finishes the season rated no. 1 in the Class AA girls division while Sioux Falls O’Gorman, Sioux Valley and Bridgewater-Emery finished as the top rated teams in the Boys polls.  District and Region tournaments begin tonight around the state in the 3 boys classes and Class AA girls.

KWSN/KSFY Broadcasters Poll

Week #13

Girls　

Class AA Girls

Record   1st   Pts  LW

1. Harrisburg              (19-1)   (12)  60   1

2. Brandon Valley      (17-3)            46   2

3. Aberdeen Central  (15-5)            35   3

4. S.F.  Roosevelt                (15-5)            27   4

5. S.F. Lincoln                     (13-7)            11   5

Others

S.F. Washington                  (11-9)              1

Boys

Class AA Boys

Record   1st   Pts  LW

1. S.F. O’Gorman            (17-3)   (13)  65    1

2. Brookings             (17-3)            50    2

3. RC Stevens           (14-5)            34    3

4. Huron                    (15-5)            31   4

5. Brandon Valley    (14-6)            15    5

Class A Boys     

Record   1st   Pts  LW

1. Sioux Valley         (18-2) (12)  64    1

2. Vermillion            (16-3)   (1)  45    3

3. Madison               (16-4)          37    4

4. SF Christian          (15-5)          24    2

5. St. Thomas More (15-5)         16    5

Others: Clark/Willow Lake     (18-2)           6  Tea Area                      (15-4)           2  Chamberlain               (17-3)           1

Class B Boys

Record   1st  Pts  LW

1. Bridgewater-Emery     (20-0)  (13) 75    1

2. Corsica/Stickney          (18-2)          52     2

3. Langford Area              (18-2)          38     3

4. Wolsey-Wessington   (17-2)           21     4

5. Warner                          (16-4)          14     5

Others: Chester Area                      (15-5)            5


