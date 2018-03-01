Final State Budget May Come Down to the Wire

The main session of this year’s Legislative Session in South Dakota ends a week from tomorrow (Fri.). Many bills are still being worked out, including the next state budget.

Representative Jean Hunhoff is vice-chair of the House Appropriations Committee and a member of the Joint Committee on Appropriations.

Legislators have been told there is $19-million more dollars to spend than what Gov. Dennis Daugaard worked with in the budget he proposed in December. Senator Larry Tidemann is chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee and co-chair of the Joint Committee on Appropriations. He says getting money to state employees, schools and certain medical service providers is still on the table.

Rep. Hunhoff says HB1308 has been amended so it would take money from the state and give it to the counties.