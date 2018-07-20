WATERTOWN, S.D. – The Renner Monarchs (Class A) and Alexandria Angels (Class B) lead their respective divisions in the final South Dakota amateur baseball poll of the season.

Postseason play began last night and this weekend for the state’s teams.

Here is the complete final poll:

Class A — 1. Renner Monarchs; 2. Sioux Falls Brewers; 3. Aberdeen Circus Bar; 4. Castlewood Ravens; 5. Yankton Tappers. Also receiving votes — Sioux Falls Saints.

Class B — 1. Alexandria Angels; 2. Winner-Colome Pheasants; 3. Harrisburg Woodies; 4. Larchwood (Iowa) Diamonds; 5. Canova Gang; 6. Menno Mad Frogs; 7. Garretson Blue Jays; 8. Dell Rapids Mudcats; 9. Tabor Bluebirds; 10. Dimock-Emery Raptors. Also receiving votes — Parkston Mudcats, Wynot (Neb.) Expos, Crofton (Neb.) Blue Jays and Vermillion Grey Sox.