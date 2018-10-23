Final High School Football Poll Released by South Dakota Media

MITCHELL, S.D. – The final South Dakota Prep Media football polls of the regular season are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses. The Class 11B and 3 divisions of 9 man football final poll was issued last week.

Class 11AAA

1. SF O’Gorman (7) 8-1 84 1

2. Brandon Valley (6) 7-2 83 3

3. SF Washington (8) 7-2 81 2

4. SF Roosevelt 7-2 46 4

5. Watertown 6-3 19 5

Receiving votes: Rapid City Central 2.

Class 11AA

1. Pierre (21) 7-2 105 1

2. Yankton 5-4 84 3

3. Harrisburg 5-4 59 2

4. Brookings 5-4 43 4

5. Mitchell 4-5 22 5

Receiving votes: Huron 1, Sturgis 1.

Class 11A

1. Tea Area (19) 8-1 103 T2

2. Madison (2) 8-1 78 T2

3. Dakota Valley 8-1 71 1

4. West Central 5-4 39 4

5. St. Thomas More 6-3 18 5

Receiving votes: Dell Rapids 4, Todd County 2.