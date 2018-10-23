Final High School Football Poll Released by South Dakota Media
MITCHELL, S.D. – The final South Dakota Prep Media football polls of the regular season are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses. The Class 11B and 3 divisions of 9 man football final poll was issued last week.
Class 11AAA
1. SF O’Gorman (7) 8-1 84 1
2. Brandon Valley (6) 7-2 83 3
3. SF Washington (8) 7-2 81 2
4. SF Roosevelt 7-2 46 4
5. Watertown 6-3 19 5
Receiving votes: Rapid City Central 2.
Class 11AA
1. Pierre (21) 7-2 105 1
2. Yankton 5-4 84 3
3. Harrisburg 5-4 59 2
4. Brookings 5-4 43 4
5. Mitchell 4-5 22 5
Receiving votes: Huron 1, Sturgis 1.
Class 11A
1. Tea Area (19) 8-1 103 T2
2. Madison (2) 8-1 78 T2
3. Dakota Valley 8-1 71 1
4. West Central 5-4 39 4
5. St. Thomas More 6-3 18 5
Receiving votes: Dell Rapids 4, Todd County 2.