Final Four Winter State Champions Determined

UNDATED – four State Basketball Champions were determined on Saturday to close out the winter sports season in the state. Sully Buttes won their second state title since 2009 with a 58-55 win over Clark Willow Lake to take the title game of the Class B State tournament in Aberdeen. In the Class AA tournament in Sioux Falls, Yankton came in as the lowest seed and left with the top prize as they defeated Harrisburg 39-37 to win their first state title in 40 years. And the A State tournament in Rapid City saw Madison repeat as state champions as they downed Tea Area 72-59 in the state title game. There also was a state champion crowned in the Class AA girls division as Aberdeen Central repeated as State AA champions defeating Harrisburg 49-32 for the title.