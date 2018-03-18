Final Four Winter State Champions Determined

  • Home > 
March 18, 2018
By: Rod Fisher (sdhsaa.com/sdpb.org)

 

UNDATED – four State Basketball Champions were determined on Saturday to close out the winter sports season in the state. Sully Buttes won their second state title since 2009 with a 58-55 win over Clark Willow Lake to take the title game of the Class B State tournament in Aberdeen. In the Class AA tournament in Sioux Falls, Yankton came in as the lowest seed and left with the top prize as they defeated Harrisburg 39-37 to win their first state title in 40 years. And the A State tournament in Rapid City saw Madison repeat as state champions as they downed Tea Area 72-59 in the state title game. There also was a state champion crowned in the Class AA girls division as Aberdeen Central repeated as State AA champions defeating Harrisburg 49-32 for the title.


