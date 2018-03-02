Final Details of Missouri River Bridge Enhancements Likely Nailed Down Next Week

The town leaders of Pierre and Fort Pierre have almost reached agreement on the enhancements they’d like to see included when the South Dakota Department of Transportation replaces the bridge over the Missouri River between the two towns in 2020.

At a special meeting this week, Fort Pierre mayor Gloria Hanson says the city council approved several items.

Hanson says the two towns had differing opinions about the lighting underneath the bridge.

Pierre mayor Steve Harding says Fort Pierre’s proposal will be considered by the Pierre City Commission at their meeting on Tuesday.

Yesterday (March 1) was the original deadline for the two towns to have their approved plans to DOT, but Harding says Pierre has been given a few extra days.

The Pierre City Commission’s list for the bridge also asked for an agreement with Fort Pierre for an equal 50-50 cost share for future maintenance and upkeep, which isn’t currently the case. Right now, Pierre maintains the street lights, pays the entire cost for lighting the bridge and pays for snow removal.

The Fort Pierre City Council did agree to the 50-50 cost share, but mayor Hanson says she had to break a tie vote.

The state pays for the cost of building the Lt. Cmdr. John C. Waldron Memorial Bridge —which will remain two lanes going east and two going west– but the towns of Pierre and Fort Pierre have to pay for any additional enhancements.