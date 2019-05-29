Final days of fundraising for health center in Gettysburg

There are a few days left to contribute to the Avera Missouri River Health Center project in Gettysburg.

The proposed facility will offer enhanced, coordinated care for residents in Gettysburg and surrounding communities including inpatient care, radiology and imaging services, IV infusion, emergency services, physical therapy and routine checkups.

Administrator at Avera Gettysburg Hospital Robert Sheckler says the support has been tremendous. He says pledges can be fulfilled over the next five years so checks don’t need to be written immediately.

To submit a pledge, contact the Avera St. Mary’s and Avera Gettysburg Foundation at 605-280-9593 or donate online .

Avera Health announced plans to raise funds for a new 21,800 square-foot medical center in February, committing $9 million to the $12 million project. The Foundation launched a capital campaign with the goal to have $3 million committed in pledges and cash gifts by June 1 in order to make the project a reality and begin construction this fall.