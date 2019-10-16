Fields remain wet, harvest rate remains behind average

For the week ending October 13, 2019, there were 2.9 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Topsoil moisture supplies rated 0 percent very short, 1 short, 64 adequate, and 35 surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 0 percent very short, 2 short, 66 adequate, and 32 surplus.

Field Crops Report:

Corn condition rated 2 percent very poor, 6 poor, 25 fair, 49 good, and 18 excellent. Corn dented was 95 percent, behind 100 last year, and near 99 for the five-year average. Mature was 53 percent, well behind 92 last year and 90 average. Harvested was 5 percent, behind 17 last year and 19 average.

Soybean condition rated 3 percent very poor, 7 poor, 28 fair, 52 good, and 10 excellent. Soybeans dropping leaves was 92 percent, behind 97 last year and 99 average. Harvested was 13 percent, behind 29 last year, and well behind 57 average.

Winter wheat condition rated 2 percent very poor, 3 poor, 19 fair, 67 good, and 9 excellent. Winter wheat planted was 87 percent, ahead of 81 last year, but near 88 average. Emerged was 66 percent, ahead of 59 last year and 57 average.

Sorghum condition rated 1 percent very poor, 2 poor, 20 fair, 67 good, and 10 excellent. Sorghum mature was 57 percent, near 61 last year, and behind 75 average. Harvested was 10 percent, behind 20 last year and 28 average.

Pasture and Range Report:

Pasture and range conditions rated 1 percent very poor, 4 poor, 17 fair, 52 good, and 26 excellent.