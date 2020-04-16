Fewer file unemployment claims last week; Numbers still at historic level for SD

Last week (April 5-11), over 6100 (6,152) initial weekly claims for unemployment benefits were filed with the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation.

Gov. Kristi Noem says it’s a decrease of almost 2000 claims from the week before, but still historic numbers for the state.

Unemployment claimants who have been placed on a temporary layoff related to COVID-19 must return to work if they are called back to remain eligible for benefits. However, if a claimant is called back but not working as many hours as they had been, they may continue to file a weekly request for payment and possibly receive a partial benefit.