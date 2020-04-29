Ferne Wild 1931 – 2020

FAULKTON, SD – Ferne Wild, 88, of Faulkton, passed away peacefully in her sleep, Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the Faulkton Senior Living, Faulkton, SD.

Due to COVID-19, travel and other restrictions at this time, a small burial service will be held at the Faulkton Cemetery with Pastor Thomas Sumers presiding, and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Ferne Evelyn Peterson, daughter of Wallace and Agnes (Johnson) Peterson, was born in Granada, Minnesota on June 19,1931. She attended school in that small community and after graduating worked for a short time at the telephone office until she met a handsome sailor, Delbert K. Wild, who swept her away after he was released from the Navy. They were married on March 8, 1950. They began life together with a bonus son, Jim Wild, and moved to Redfield, SD, where they soon bought land and a farm near Faulkton, and she started her career as farm wife and a stepmom. She took on many roles as life on the farm evolved around many things, including driving tractors, helping Delbert in the ‘Shop’ in town, working in the Texaco gas station in town that Delbert and Pete Witte operated, and even a short and interesting stint driving a race car in the powder puff event. She also enjoyed the rural neighborhood and looked forward to the monthly coffee parties with the ladies.

She nurtured her husband during his short battle with cancer and after he passed away in 1986, she remained on the farm until she drove through town one day and saw a house for sale, purchased it and moved into town in 1993. She was active in the Methodist Church and looked forward to the daily companionship at the senior center for lunch. She was best known in town for her flowers and yard and everyone teased her about seeing her bent over every time they drove by, tending to the flowers. She loved feeding the birds and her cats, who also enjoyed her birds, much to her dismay.

Grateful for having shared in her life are her daughters: Delette Wild, Sioux Falls, SD and Kristine (Craig) Eldeen, Billings, MT. She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Delbert Wild; her stepson, Jim Wild; her parents; and an uncle.

The family would like to thank all of the staff and caregivers at Faulkton Assisted Living and Faulkton Senior Living Center. With a special thank you to Pam Schaefers and Kris Meyers for all the care they gave her. Also thank you to Arlene Brown for helping with the transition to Assisted living.

Luce Funeral Home of Faulkton has been entrusted with Ferne’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)