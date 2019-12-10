FEMA Can Assist With Furnaces, Wells and Septic Systems

As the temperatures drop, the furnace becomes the most important appliance in the home. South Dakotans who had a furnace damaged by the severe storms, tornadoes and flooding between September 9 – 26, should contact FEMA, even if they have already made repairs or purchased a replacement. FEMA can also help with wells and septic systems impacted by the disaster. There are several ways to register: Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or DisasterAssistance.gov/es (for Spanish). Call the disaster assistance helpline at 800-621-FEMA (3362) or 800-462-7585 (TTY) . Lines are open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Help is available in most languages.

At a Disaster Recovery Center. Visit www.fema.gov/DRC or call the helpline for a listing of open locations. FEMA may pay up to the actual cost of the receipt or estimate for furnaces, wells and septic systems. If you have repaired or replaced the furnace, FEMA may provide assistance when valid estimates or receipts are submitted. If you have additional questions, contact the disaster assistance helpline number above or visit a disaster recovery center. Individuals in Brookings, Charles Mix, Davison, Hanson, Hutchinson, Lake, Lincoln, McCook, Minnehaha, Moody and Yankton counties and the Flandreau and Yankton Indian Reservations are eligible to register for assistance.