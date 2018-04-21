Felderman to be Inducted Into SD Mines Athletic Hall of Fame

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The South Dakota School of Mines Athletics Dept., recently announced its 2018 Hardrocker Hall of Fame inductees on Friday. Among them is former Mines head womens basketball and volleyball coach Barb Felderman. Felderman began her SD Mines basketball coaching career in 1981, accruing a 474-397 record. During the 1997-1998 season she led the team to a 28-4 record. As the volleyball coach (1981-1996) at SD Mines, Felderman’s teams won seven conference championships from 1984 through 1996, and several sub-district titles. Her championship teams from 1983-1986 have all been inducted into the Hardrocker Hall of Fame. She also coached Men’s tennis at SD Mines. Prior to her career at SD Mines, Felderman served as the first head basketball coach of the Pierre Governors from 1976 to 1978 and helped institute the Lady Gov program in the early days of the program. Felderman will be inducted along with four others on September 15.

(Photo Courtesy of SD Mines)