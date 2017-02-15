Feeding South Dakota to host Empty Bowls Tomorrow Night in Pierre

PIERRE SD (Press Release) — Feeding South Dakota is hosting an Empty Bowls event tomorrow on February 16, at 5:30 pm at Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church in Pierre. Proceeds from this event will support Feeding South Dakota’s Mobile Food Pantry Program, which serves 16 rural communities in Central South Dakota. Each event guest will receive a hand painted bowl created by a community member and their choice of delicious soups donated by some of Pierre’s finest restaurants: LaMinestra, The Branding Iron Bistro, View 34, Red Rossa Italian Grill and Chops. Lynn’s Dakota Mart will provide the dessert.

Event Tickets to the event are $10 for adults, $5 for children and children under five are free. You can purchase tickets at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. or Pottery2Paint at 420 West Sioux Ave. in Pierre. You can also buy tickets at www.feedingsouthdakota.org by clicking on the event tab and going to Empty Bowls 2017 – Pierre. To purchase tickets by phone call Debbie Renner at Feeding South Dakota: (605) 348-2689 ext. 203.