Feeding South Dakota to host Empty Bowls Event Feb 16th

PIERRE SD (Press Release) — Feeding South Dakota is hosting an Empty Bowls event on February 16, 2017, at 5:30 pm at Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church in Pierre. Proceeds from this event will support Feeding South Dakota’s Mobile Food Pantry Program, which serves 16 rural communities in Central South Dakota. Each event guest will receive a hand painted bowl created by a community member and their choice of delicious soups donated by some of Pierre’s finest restaurants: LaMinestra, The Branding Iron Bistro, View 34, Red Rossa Italian Grill and Chops. Lynn’s Dakota Mart will provide the dessert.

Another goal of this event is to raise awareness about the issue of hunger in rural South Dakota. A recent study conducted by Feeding America found that 15% of rural households are food insecure. Not only this, but these families are even more vulnerable because they tend to live farther from hunger relief programs. Feeding South Dakota’s Mobile Food Pantry Program travels across central South Dakota to the most high-need, rural communities in the state, to bring food directly to families living with food insecurity.

In contrast to the full soup bowls on the tables, the empty bowls on display are a reminder of the many bowls left yet to be filled to provide food for the hungry. The community is invited to paint bowls for the event at Pottery2Paint located at 420 West Sioux Avenue in Pierre. Those who attend the event will select a bowl to take home. All are welcome to paint a bowl regardless of skill level – amateurs to professional artists are all encouraged to paint. Groups of painters are also welcome, just call ahead to schedule a time. The studio fee to paint a bowl for the event is $7. Pottery2Paint donated all the bowls for the event.

Event Tickets Tickets to the event are $10 for adults, $5 for children and children under five are free. You can purchase tickets at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. or Pottery2Paint at 420 West Sioux Ave. in Pierre. You can also buy tickets at www.feedingsouthdakota.org by clicking on the event tab and going to Empty Bowls 2017 – Pierre. To purchase tickets by phone call Debbie Renner at Feeding South Dakota: (605) 348-2689 ext. 203.