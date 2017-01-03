Feeding South Dakota Needs Your Help This Evening Jan 3rd 2017

Feeding South Dakota in Pierre had a large group of volunteers from out of town cancel

for a project at the Food Bank this evening Jan 3rd 2017.

Feeding South Dakota is in need of 20-30 volunteers at the Food Bank this evening from 5:30pm – 7:30pm.

The project involves packing food boxes for senior citizens.

This project occurs at 20562 Grace Avenue, Pierre SD (Just SE of Titan Machinery).

Anyone with questions may call us at (605)494-3663 or

visit this link for more information http://feedingsouthdakota.org/how-to-help/donate-time/