Feeding SD continues to see increased need for food assistance; Volunteer opportunities available to help pack boxes

Since mid-March, Feeding South Dakota continues to prepare for and serve 2.5 times the number of households typically served, distributing 2.3 million pounds of food across the state in the last ten weeks.

The food supply chain remains very thin, non-perishable donated food product is nearly extinct throughout the Feeding America network. To fill the gap, Feeding South Dakota is using cash donations to purchase foods through Feeding America’s purchase product program along with regional food bank collaborations. The organization continues to pick up food at local retailers and to accept food drive items along with fresh produce from local gardens.

Feeding South Dakota continues to work with its network of more than 250 non-profit agency partners, ensuring that individuals in the most rural of communities continue to have access to food. The organization has used grant awards to purchase coolers, equipment and basic supplies for targeted agencies to aid in new methods of food distributions.

Volunteers are still needed. Opportunities are listed online at www.feedingsouthdakota.org/volunteer.

Cash donations are needed to continue to procure and transport donated and purchased product to South Dakota. For every $1 donated, Feeding South Dakota can provide 3 meals to the nearly 100,000 South Dakotans who are food insecure. Please continue to donate online at https://feedingsouthdakota.org/how-to-help/donate-funds/.

Feeding South Dakota plans to serve as many as 10-thousand households each week through its Mobile Food Pantry Program, which distributes food in more than 90 communities in 56 of the state’s 66 counties. A full listing of distribution locations, dates and times can be found online at https://feedingsouthdakota.org/our-programs/mobile-food-distributions/. All mobile food distributions continue to be held in drive-thru fashion to maintain good physical distance.