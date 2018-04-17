Federal Tax Filing Deadline is Today

Today (April 17) is the federal tax filing deadline for most people in the United States.
Michele Pitlick owns H&R Block in Pierre. She says you need to either have your taxes filed by today or ask for an extension.
Pitlick says procrastination isn’t an acceptable reason for an extension.
And if you have last minute tax questions?
