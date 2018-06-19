Federal Office to Protect Student Loan Borrowers Folds

(GDNS)- The federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has closed the doors of its Office of Students, which had been created to handle consumer complaints about student-loan companies.

The Center for Responsible Lending says Americans have $1.4 trillion in student-loan debt, with the average student borrower owing $30-thousand when they graduate. Senior policy counsel Whitney Barkley-Denney says the office performed a vital service.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau was created after the Great Recession in an attempt to protect consumers from fraud and unscrupulous activities of lenders. Now, Barkley-Denney says it will fall on individual states to protect their residents.

Since it began, the agency has reclaimed $750-million from lenders that were using illegal practices. In an email sent to his staff, Mick Mulvaney, interim C-F-P-B director, said the agency would alter its mission to focus on providing consumers with information on their legal rights.