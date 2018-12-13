Federal funds help SD farmers; Don’t cover all losses
South Dakota farmers recently received $19.4 million in payments from the federal government to offset losses caused by the ongoing international trade war. The two segments hit hardest by the tariffs are soybeans and hogs.
South Dakota News Watch reporter Bart Pfankuch has more.
The payments from the federal Market Facilitation Program are calculated based on production levels in 2018. These figures are for payments made as of Oct. 31, 2018. (Source: Data obtained from USDA by Environmental Working Group)
State Number of payments Total paid out
Iowa 4,268 $30.9 million
Minnesota 6,400 $43.3 million
Montana 1,218 $3.2 million
Nebraska 4,249 $25.9 million
North Dakota 2,883 $13.2 million
South Dakota 2,895 $19.4 million
Wyoming 198 $277,838
United States 87,697 $355.6 million
More information is available at sdnewswatch.org.