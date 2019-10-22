Federal Election Commission continuing to work despite being short 3 commissioners

Campaigns for US House and Senate seats, the Presidency and Vice Presidency are in full force, but the independent regulatory agency charged with administering and enforcing federal campaign finance laws is not.

The Federal Election Commission has been working with three commissioners since Sept. 1. It takes at least four commissioners to form a quorum for decision making and six to have a full commission.

South Dakota Senator John Thune says FEC commissioners are appointed by the President and confirmed by the Senate– neither of which are happening.

Despite the lack of a quorum, the FEC remains open and staff continue to administer the nation’s campaign finance laws.

Federal campaign finance law covers three broad subjects:

Public disclosure of funds raised and spent to influence federal elections

Restrictions on contributions and expenditures made to influence federal elections

The public financing of presidential campaigns

Established in 1975, the FEC is composed of six Commissioners. By law, no more than three can represent the same political party. Current commissioners are: