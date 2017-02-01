February Sobriety Checkpoints Announced

PIERRE, S.D. – Sobriety checkpoints in 21 counties are scheduled to be held during the month of February by the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

A total of 24 checkpoints are planned at various times. The Highway Patrol conducts the checkpoints as a way to discourage people from drinking and then driving.

February checkpoints are planned for the counties of: Brookings, Brown, Butte, Charles Mix, Clark, Codington, Day, Edmunds, Fall River, Hughes, Jackson, Jerauld, Lawrence, Lincoln, Lyman, Minnehaha, Moody, Pennington, Roberts, Stanley and Yankton.

The Highway Patrol is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.