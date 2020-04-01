Fayne Condon 1943 – 2020

EAGLE BUTTE, SD – Faye Condon, 76, of Eagle Butte, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 at Sanford Medical Center, Bismarck, ND, with her family by her side.

A graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. MDT, Monday, April 6, 2020 at the Eagle Butte Cemetery.

Faye Eloise Flying By was born September 22, 1943 to the Reverend Moses and Leona (Hayes) Flying By in Little Eagle, South Dakota on the Standing Rock reservation. Faye was born into a family of ministry and spent her very early years in Little Eagle and Phoenix, Arizona where her father attended the Cook Christian Training School. The family moved back to Little Eagle where she attended the Day School, their next home was Cannonball, North Dakota and Faye attended and graduated from Fort Yates High School. The Flying By family moved to the Cheyenne River Sioux reservation, namely Cherry Creek, South Dakota as that was where her father’s ministry had taken them.

Faye was united in marriage to Chester Condon and four daughters were born to them: Lynette, Laudine, Lisa and Holly. They resided in Cherry Creek and Faye worked at the Cherry Creek Day School, she faithfully attended Black Hills State College every summer, working hard toward a degree in Education. When the girls all got older, they moved to Eagle Butte, South Dakota where she did receive her college degree at Cheyenne River Community College.

Faye was a Teacher’s Aide for the CRST Title I Program for many years. She was a quiet, good natured woman who loved working with children as she assisted them in school. She also enjoyed working for the CRST Women’s Shelter with the Four Bands Healing Center. She met and helped many women who came through the program and she became a friend to all. Faye retired after her employment there and became a stay at home grandmother.

Faye enjoyed visits from family and friends and especially her telephone calls throughout her time at home, she was always in support of her children, nieces and nephews and her many takojas as she watched them grow and succeed in their lives. Faye Eloise Condon was made an Honorary Member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe in 2019, she had lived here on Cheyenne River the majority of her life. She loved to sew and created many beautiful star quilts in her lifetime, she will always be remembered sitting at her kitchen table, patiently cutting diamonds to sew, or playing cards and was always available for a cup of coffee and a good visit. She was also the maker of delicious frybread in the family, her bread making skills have been passed down through the generations. She endured physical illnesses in recent years, but always kept her faith in God.

Faye is survived by her daughters, Lynette Condon, Lisa Condon and Holly Condon, all of Eagle Butte, SD, and Laudine Condon of Orem, Utah, 18 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren. Faye didn’t have any sons of her own but her nephew Nathan “Big Nate” Benoist was always very special to her and the nearest to having her own son, and a brother to the girls. Also surviving Faye is her sister, Menoda Flying By of Rapid City; brothers, Wilbur Flying By, Sr., of Little Eagle, Russell Flying By of Eagle Butte, and Myron Flying By of Cherry Creek; aunts, Betty Handley of Rapid City, Diane Brown Otter of McLaughlin, and Clarice Miner of Eagle Butte, many nieces and nephews and their families.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Chester “Chet” Condon in 2012; parents, Moses and Leona Flying By; sisters, Cordelia Benoist and Magdeline Long Feather; brother, Byron Flying By; daughter-in-law, Angie Benoist; grandson, Dayton Scott Marrowbone; and a granddaughter, Candelaria Peralta.

Luce Funeral Chapel of Eagle Butte has been entrusted with Faye’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)