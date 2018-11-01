Fay Jandreau 1938 – 2018

FT. THOMPSON, SD – Fay Jandreau Sr. was born on September 8th, 1938 in Fort Thompson to Lawrence and Ella Jandreau and passed away October 30th, 2018 in Pierre at the age of 80. Prayer Service will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lower Brule on Thursday November 1 at 7:00 pm. Funeral Services will be held Friday November 2 at 10:00 am at the same location. Meal and fellowship will follow at the Lower Brule Community Center with burial afterwards at Holy Angels Cemetery in Presho.

Fay was raised by his grandmother Gertie on the Lower Brule Reservation and attended school at Black Dog. On February 29, 1960 he was united in marriage to the love of his life and forever “baby doll” Roberta Hildebrand. He lived most of his life in the Lower Brule area on his ranch raising cattle and riding good horses. He also worked at numerous sale barns, ranches, and served as a brand inspector.

He leaves behind his wife of 58 years and two sons: Marty of Kennebec and Fay Jr, of Highmore, and his daughters (by marriage) Sindi and Tia. He was so very proud of his grandchildren, Jacey and Lucas, Dawson and Sadie, Jill, Cedar, and Oakley, and his first great-grandchild to be born this spring.

He is also survived by seven sisters: Baunita Ness, Kay (Lee) Gourneau, Roxanne Schmidt, Connie Schmidt, Vivian Weddell, Mary (Steve) Gast, and Melanie (Mike) Johnson and five brothers: Larry (Jewel)Jandreau, Billy Jandreau, Jimmy (Paula) Jandreau, Cody Russell and Casey Russell and his sister and brother-in-laws: Mary Lou (Paul) Loneman, Ellen Hildebrand, Debbie Hansen, and Jerry Konechne.

He has many nieces and nephews which were also a huge part of his life. Behind him are scores of honorary nieces and nephews as he was “Uncle Fay” to anyone needing an uncle to guide them on their journey. You can recognize each of them by the sincerity in their smiles and purity in their hearts.

He is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, brother Dean, grandson Bridger, and sister and brother-in-laws Nellis and Donna Hoing, Larry and Karen Hildebrand, Judy Konechne, and Gyla Jandreau.

Fay Jandreau was all that we should aspire to be; kind and gracious, quick to smile, honest as a long day, and always there for anyone in need. In his true spirit he offered this before leaving us: “My life was beautiful because of the beautiful people in it, Thank you to all of you for that.” “Well boys, I know one thing, never lose sight of Christ because what is coming onto me is a beautiful thing. Tell Jesus I am coming with bells on.”