Faulkton Man Charged with Obstruction of Correspondence and Delay or Destruction of Mail

A Faulkton, South Dakota, man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Obstruction of Correspondence and Delay or Destruction of Mail.

Kenneth Jones, age 60, pled not guilty to the Indictment.

The Indictment alleges that between August 1, 2018, and September 26, 2018, Jones, who was employed as an officer with the United States Postal Service, opened, embezzled, delayed, and destroyed mail that was entrusted to him to deliver.

The maximum penalty if convicted is up to 5 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, 3 years of supervised release, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.

Jones was released on bond pending trial.