Faulkton Downs Kimball White Lake at State B Volleyball Tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Faulkton battled back from a 5 game loss in the opening round of the State Class B volleyball tournament in Sioux Falls on Friday with a 3-1 win over Kimball White Lake in the consolation semi finals. Faulkton won 25-19, 17-25, 25-22, 25-22 to advance to the consolation championship game Saturday at 10:45 am. Peyton Melius led Faulkton with 24 kills and 13 digs. Taylor Cramer added 13 kills and 15 digs for Faulkton. Grace Schlechter had 20 assists and Avery Dieter had 19. Kimball White Lake was led by Grace Konechne who had 16 kills and 26 digs. Kennedy Lieferman had 12 kills and 14 digs and Heather Munsen had 39 assists. Kimball White Lake will play for 7th place Saturday at 9 am at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.