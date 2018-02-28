Fate of Water Treatment Facility for Pierre to be Decided by Voters in June

Pierre voters will decide in June if they want to build a water treatment facility.

For the last ten months, consulting firm AE2S as been studying Pierre’s current water system and looking into different ways the city could change its water treatment process

Project engineer Delvin DeBoer told the Pierre City Commission at last night’s (Tues.) meeting, a water treatment facility will cost about $35 million to build, operate and maintain.

DeBoer says the range of costs reflects site specific differences in building a water treatment facility.

City Utilities director Brad Palmer says the recommended plant would add about $1 per day to each residential municipal water account.

Mayor Steve Harding said, and the commission agreed, this is a big investment and a major decision for the community so the issue will be on the June ballot for voters to decide.

The average additional dollar would be used to pay back a 30-year loan used to build the facility, as well as ongoing maintenance and operation costs.