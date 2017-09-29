Fatal Lincoln County Crash

TEA, S.D. – One person was killed and another injured Thursday night in a two-vehicle crash east of Tea.

The names of the two male are not being released pending notification of families. They were the only individuals involved in the crash.

A 2000 Ford Explorer was northbound on 476th Avenue and failed to stop at the posted stop sign at the intersection 271st Street. The Explorer entered the intersection and struck a Dodge pickup that was westbound on 271st Street. Both vehicles came to rest in the northwest ditch.

The 51-year-old driver of the pickup was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Charges are pending against the 23-year-old driver of the Explorer. He was wearing a seatbelt and suffered serious non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to a Sioux Falls hospital.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Other agencies on scene were the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Division of Criminal investigation, Paramedics Plus, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue and Harrisburg Fire Department.

The Highway Patrol is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.